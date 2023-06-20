Hope Festival Tour announces stop in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — This summer, Hope is Rising.

The Hope Festival Tour is bringing a musical gift of hope to major cities across the Western United States. This powerful concert presentation features well-known online music stars including the One Voice Children’s Choir (a #1 Billboard artist with 4.6 million YouTube subscribers), viral father/daughter duo Mat and Savanna Shaw (#1 Billboard artists with 650K YouTube subscribers), nationally recognized tenor Casey Elliott and special guest 18-year-old Ellie Barry.

The Tour is pleased to announce a stop in Idaho Falls at the Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for The Hope Festival Tour go on sale to the public Friday, June 23 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or during open hours at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office.

The Hope Festival Tour unites its artists in a common mission: to use music to lift, inspire, and bring hope to audiences everywhere. The Choir, whose YouTube channel boasts more than 1 billion lifetime views, has always ascribed to a higher purpose. Their mission, “to inspire the world through the power of children’s voices,” sets a standard for their music, videos, and live performances.

Audiences around the world have caught the vision: the Choir, a group of children ages 4-18 who perform choral versions of positive, upbeat pop songs arranged by director Masa Fukuda, reaches a truly global audience, with large fan bases across the United States, Europe, Asia, South America, and more.

Similarly, Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father/daughter duo whose viral performance of ‘The Prayer’ catapulted them to prominence during the pandemic, see their purpose as fully aligned with the Choir’s. In all their work, Mat and Savanna devote themselves to “Share Hope, Spread Joy.”

It’s a mission that has brought their music to millions of viewers all over the world, opened doors to promote their message through major media outlets including ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘The New York Times,’ and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ and landed them on stage with other major performing artists including Jim Brickman, Ryan Seacrest, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, The Piano Guys, and more.

Joining Mat and Savanna and the Choir are Casey Elliott, whose epic pop tenor vocals have moved global audiences in his performances with GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio and as Radames on the US National and International Tours of Broadway’s AIDA, created by Sir Elton John.

Also joining the tour is special guest, 18-year-old vocal powerhouse Ellie Barry, a newcomer to the industry whose incredible vocal control has been celebrated by global audiences during her time as a former member and soloist with the One Voice Children’s Choir.

Together, the artists of The Hope Festival Tour represent an impressive vocal tour-de-force, and audiences everywhere will be moved as these epic voices blend to present a message of hope, peace, and renewed faith in humanity.

But an incredible performance isn’t all that The Hope Festival Tour is bringing to Idaho Falls. In addition to presenting the concert in each location they visit, the Tour’s artists work in cooperation with local businesses and non-profit organizations to join community members in service-projects, educational activities, and social events—ensuring that the Tour’s footprint actually builds strength, fosters confidence, and instills hope in the local community. More information about the Tour’s service activities in Idaho Falls will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

The Hope Festival Tour is the brainchild of creative firm WarnerBoothe, known for writing, producing, and providing creative direction for award winning large-scale theatrical productions, major concerts, hundreds of short films, and the most watched holiday specials on PBS for nearly two decades. WarnerBoothe’s commitment to collaborate with artists, organizations, and creative teams that aim to DO GOOD in the world is at the heart of The Hope Festival Tour.