Idaho’s commercial drivers can soon renew their licenses online - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding online services for Idaho’s commercial drivers. Beginning July 1, Idahoans will be able to renew a commercial driver’s license online, an option already available for many non-CDL drivers.

“Idaho’s commercial drivers could be anywhere in the country when it is time to renew their license, so expanding online services to them just makes sense,” said DMV administrator Lisa McClellan. “Now they can renew from their phone and get back on the road.”

Starting July 1, CDL customers will be able to renew their licenses, if eligible, at DMV.idaho.gov. At this time, hazmat endorsements will not be available for online renewal due to testing requirements. The DMV is exploring hazmat testing solutions for the future.

Did you know that customers, including commercial drivers, have the option to receive DMV renewal notices through text or email? This is a convenient alternative to traditional mail delivery, especially for those who frequently travel or prefer digital communication. Customers can opt-in at DMV.idaho.gov.

DMV.idaho.gov is a one-stop-shop for everything DMV. Over a dozen transactions can be completed online, from a change of address to registration renewals.