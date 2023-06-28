INL to receive $4 million in federal funds to increase market access to clean energy technology - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho National Laboratory will receive $4 million to advance commercial clean energy technology, U.S. Department of Energy officials announced in a press release Thursday.

Located in Idaho Falls, the Idaho National Laboratory is one of the 17 national laboratories that are a part of the U.S. Department of Energy complex. The laboratory focuses on nuclear research, renewable energy and security solutions.

The funding is a part of a $21 million investment toward 30 projects across 16 national laboratories to increase market access to clean energy technology.

According to the DOE press release, the investment is a step toward the Biden Administration’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, or when the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced in the country equals the amount of greenhouse gasses removed from the atmosphere.

“These projects are dedicated to advancing clean energy technologies and strengthening existing practices to contribute to climate change mitigation, economic stability, and the broader decarbonization goals set by the United States government,” the press release said.

The DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions announced that it is using the DOE’s Technology Commercialization Fund for the projects. The commercialization fund was established by U.S. Congress in 2005, and it was reauthorized in 2020 with the goal to “to promote promising energy technologies for commercial purposes.”

The INL will receive $4 million to accelerate the commercial development of nuclear energy technology, hydrogen and fuel cell technology and electricity technology.

“As America transitions to a clean energy economy, it is vital that we reduce the time from when a clean energy technology is invented to when it’s available to consumers,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in the press release. “DOE’s National Laboratories are developing landmark clean energy technologies that will lower energy costs for Americans, strengthen our nation’s economic stability, and continue to advance President Biden’s decarbonization goals.”