ISU to offer online professional development courses for K-12 teachers - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University College of Education has partnered with an organization focused on modernizing education for educators to create online development courses for teachers.

The ISU Albion Center for Professional Development has partnered with Ed3 DAO — a global community for teachers focused on innovation and the reimagining of the education process — according to a news release from the university.

Ed3 DAO was co-founded by two educators, Vriti Saraf and Michael Peck, the release says.

“The goal of our courses is to equip educators with the knowledge and skills to navigate and illuminate the power of a decentralized web,” Peck says in the release. “Our courses will help bridge the gap between the traditional classroom and the digital frontier.”

Through these courses, teachers will learn to use a modernized approach — including artificial intelligence — to to connect with students and improve the education process inside their own classrooms.

“The Albion Center is very excited for our partnership with Ed3 DAO,” Executive Director of the Albion Center, Gabriela Rodriguez, says in the release. “We anticipate these will be popular with educators across the country and the globe. With a rising demand in emerging technological applications for classrooms, this partnership will enable us to provide educators with relevant and applicable methods for enhancing learning.”

Courses through the Albion Center are online and self-paced — designed to be squeezed into the already-tight schedule of working educators.

For more information about Ed3 DAO, visit their website — here.

For more information about the Albion Center or to apply for its courses, visit the College of Education website — here.