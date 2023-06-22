Kick off summer with 'Food Trucks and Fireworks' at McCowin Park - East Idaho News

AMMON — Bring your lawn chairs and join your friends and neighbors on Friday, June 23 in Ammon for food trucks, yard games and — of course — fireworks. The city of Ammon will be playing host to the Food and Fireworks Community Event again this year, and it promises to be a great time for the whole family.

Sponsored by Top-Notch Real Estate, the event aims to “bring together residents and visitors alike for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, culinary delights and spectacular pyrotechnics,” according to a news release.

“This is our second year doing this event,” said Laurin Waters, director of operations at Top-Notch Real Estate. “We just wanted to do an event to give back to our clients.”

With over a dozen food vendors signed up, there should be something to satisfy everyone, company officials said. Aguas Maria, Corndog Company, and Fatboy Burgers are just a few of the food vendors attendees can look forward to enjoying.

Sponsors will have an activity or giveaway at each booth, Waters said. There will also be a raffle, with proceeds going to a local charity. At the end of the evening, attendees will be treated to an “awe-inspiring” fireworks display.

“As a company deeply committed to the well-being and happiness of our residents, we are proud to host the Food Truck and Fireworks Community Event,” said Anthony and Bri Elizondo, owners of Top-Notch Real Estate, in the news release. “This event is an opportunity for neighbors and families to come together and enjoy a night of entertainment. We are excited to create lasting memories for everyone in attendance.”

Although the city of Ammon is not sponsoring the event, Mayor Sean Coletti expressed his excitement about it in the release.

“The Food and Fireworks Community Event is an excellent opportunity for our city to come together and celebrate the start of summer,” said Coletti. “I encourage all residents to come out and experience the magic firsthand. I’ll definitely be there.”

The Food and Fireworks Community Event will begin at 7 p.m. at McCowin Park, 3074 Targhee Street. Fireworks will start at dusk. The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome. There will be ample parking available on-site. If you plan on attending, bring lawn chairs and blankets so you can enjoy the festivities comfortably.