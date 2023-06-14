Looking back: Woman soaks dress in gasoline, nearly burns home down and Rigby holds “Bathing Beauty Contest” on Main Street - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of June 12 to June 18 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A local woman “tried an experiment” with gasoline that resulted in a fire, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican said in it’s paper dated June 13, 1913.

Sumner C. Brown immersed a dress in gasoline — it’s unclear exactly why — and left it while she “went to attend to some business engagement.”

“When she came back, she did not notice the air of the room was heavily charged with the evaporated fluid,” the article reads. “When she lighted the fire to do some cooking, there was a flash that filled the room and left it a blaze.”

She grabbed a hose and put the fire out but not until “the finishings of the room were ruined.”

1926-1950

FRANKLIN — The oldest community in Idaho was getting ready to celebrate its 76th birthday, the Idaho Falls Post Register wrote on June 12, 1936.

To celebrate Franklin, Idaho, two of its founders were going to be “honored guests” at a banquet.

Mrs. Mary Chadwick Hull, 92, and John Corbridge, 94, were the only two still living of the group that founded Franklin — just over the Utah line — on June 13, 1860.

The two of them were going to be introduced at a banquet where Idaho Gov. C. Ben Ross was going to make a speech.

1951-1975

RIGBY — A “Bathing Beauty Contest” was being held in Rigby on Main Street, The Rigby Star said on June 14, 1951.

Vern Clay, chairman of the contest, said six girls would be participating in the contest for the three prizes that were being awarded. The winner would receive $50, second place $25 and last place $10.

“Queen of the Rodeo and two attendants will be chosen by out-of-town judges,” the local paper mentioned.

There were twelve candidates for rodeo queen but only six were chosen to advance to the beauty contest. Those six were Clarene Jones, Marjean Harris, Joyce Johnson, Peggy Call, Marcine Gardiner and Donna Lewis.

The six candidates who advanced to the “Bathing Beauty Contest” were (from left to right) Clarene Jones, Marjean Harris, Joyce Johnson, Peggy Call, Marcine Gardiner and Donna Lewis. | Courtesy The Rigby Star

All twelve rodeo queen candidates. | Courtesy The Rigby Star

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on charges of “Youth Act violations,” the Idaho State Journal wrote on June 16, 1977.

“The boy is suspected of loitering and prowling, a curfew violation, resisting arrest and escape following arrest,” the paper stated.

The arrest came after an incident around midnight when an officer reported two people inside a vehicle on the 300 block of North Hayes. The car belonged to a nearby resident, according to the article.

The teen was “jailed” pending a juvenile hearing.