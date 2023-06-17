Man falls 4,000 feet to his death at Grand Canyon - East Idaho News

GRAND CANYON, Arizona — An as-yet unidentified man plunged 4,000 feet to his death at the Grand Canyon on Monday, June 5, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The 33-year-old male went over the edge at the Sky Walk and into that canyon at about 9 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post.

The technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to the incident.

“Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” they reported.

The victim’s body was recovered and taken to the command post and then transferred to the Hualapai Nation.

It isn’t clear if the man’s fall was an accident or intentional. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.