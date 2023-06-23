Motorcycle business holds group prayer to support those involved in fatal crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Co-workers, friends, bikers, and even strangers, came together to pray for a man that landed in the hospital due to a crash.

Grand Teton Harley-Davidson in Idaho Falls held a group prayer on Friday for one of their technicians, Kyle Dwyer.

Dwyer was riding a motorcycle when a crash occurred with a bicyclist Thursday morning.

The crash happened on North River Road, just north of 49th North, between Dwyer and a bicyclist identified as Arn Peter Berglund. The crash was reported around 11:19 a.m.

Berglund died on the scene. Both Berglund and Dwyer were wearing helmets.

Deputies found they were both traveling northbound before the crash. The circumstances are still being investigated, but initial details indicate that Berglund attempted to make a U-turn in the roadway to go back south and was hit by Dwyer trying to pass by, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwyer was transported to the hospital.

“He’s got a long road of recovery ahead of him. He is in the ICU with severe injuries, but he was awake and responsive,” said Greg Woodward, owner of Grand Teton Harley-Davidson. “Kyle was acknowledging us. We visited him today before the prayer.”

Dwyer works as a master technician at Harley-Davidson. He has been with the company for the past 17 years. He is described as a committed husband and father and is respected in the community.

Woodward wanted to do what he could for Dwyer and Berglund and show support for health and healing on both sides of the tragedy. He didn’t know Berglund and his family but wanted to pray for them.

“Anytime there is something that’s a tragedy in a community, it’s kind of hard to know what to do. Me and my wife are people of faith, and it felt like one of the best things to do is to kind of petition God and help the community heal via prayer,” Woodward said.

He invited a pastor and a chaplain to the group prayer. The pastor prayed at the business, with more than 30 people showing up in support.

“I think for both individuals; it’s shocking when there’s anything like this that happens and our hearts go out to the Berglund family. They had somebody that didn’t come home yesterday,” Woodward said.

He said there were a few witnesses at the scene that helped.

“It’s a miracle that (Kyle is) alive, and we are glad that he is still with us,” Woodward said.