No-confidence vote targets Little, House GOP members over library bill - East Idaho News

(Idaho Ed News) — Idaho Republicans called out 14 GOP House members for blocking a bill to ban public and school libraries from distributing materials deemed “harmful to minors.”

And with one change, made on the fly, Republicans also called out GOP Gov. Brad Little.

The no-confidence vote took place at a GOP Central Committee summer meeting in Challis over the weekend. But the flap dates back to April 5.

That’s when Little vetoed House Bill 314 — in part, he said, because the bill would have allowed parents to pursue fines of up to $2,500, creating a “bounty system.”

The following day, the House voted 46-24 to override Little’s veto, falling a vote short of the two-thirds majority needed for override.

The no-confidence vote covers the 14 House Republicans who sided with Little and opposed the override: Reps. Matthew Bundy of Mountain Home; Richard Cheatum of Pocatello; Chenele Dixon of Kimberly; Rod Furniss of Rigby; Dan Garner of Clifton; Greg Lanting of Twin Falls; Lori McCann of Lewiston; Stephanie Mickelsen of Idaho Falls; Jack Nelsen of Jerome; James Petzke of Meridian; Jerald Raymond of Menan; Mark Sauter of Sandpoint; Kenny Wroten of Nampa; and Julie Yamamoto of Caldwell.

Republicans also voted to extend the no-confidence vote to Little.

The resolution can be found here, on Page 9 of the meeting packet.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on June 26, 2023.