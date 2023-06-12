Obsidian will light up your life! - East Idaho News

Obsidian is still a puppy — only seven months old! He is an Airedale/poodle mix and has a beautiful, curly coat.

This bundle of love and joy is good with other dogs, but will need to be slowly introduced to cats since he’s never been around them before.

Obsidian is a quick learner. He’s working on his house training, but is leash trained.

Obsidian and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.