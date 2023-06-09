Officials break ground for Elevate Academy, a new career and technical charter school - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Construction has officially begun after the Thursday groundbreaking for Elevate Academy, a new career and technical education charter school in Idaho Falls.

The new school aims to “engage, inspire and ignite” new passions in students by introducing them to career and technical programs like welding, fabrication, construction, machining, marketing, culinary arts, medical arts and more.

Elevate Academy Principal Logan Waetje spoke at the groundbreaking telling the audience how important the Idaho Falls community is to the future successes of students and staff at the academy.

“One of our core tenets is community-based education. And that’s what today is all about,” Waetje said. “Community is hearing in the conversation, ‘Idaho Falls really needs this,’ or ‘I know the perfect person for this school,’ or ‘I wish this school would’ve been around when I was a kid.’ That’s my fuel. When I hear that from people, that’s what keeps me going, because I agree.”

Idaho Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, also attended the event, speaking about their advocacy for charter schools and congratulating everyone on their hard work to get to the groundbreaking.

“What you have done with Elevate is a great blessing for not only the people of the places where you serve, but our entire state,” Lent said. “I just wanted to say this, that the mission and vision of what I’ve seen Elevate do throughout the state will be a great blessing for many of the individuals and families that live in our community.”

Members of the Elevate Academy staff and those that helped the groundbreaking come to life participated in the groundbreaking by digging shovels into the dirt for the first time.

“Elevate is a career-based middle, and high school focused on developing skilled trades into an engaging, integrated curriculum designed to prepare students to be “Next Step Ready,” according to a news release from Elevate Academy. “Elevate has partnered with various employers in the community to provide training in the highest demand areas, and students graduating from Elevate Academy will have industry certifications in multiple areas and be ready to begin a career immediately upon graduation or pursue higher education in a career field they are passionate about.”

The school will serve students in grades 6th through 10th, with 11th & 12th grades to be offered in 2025 and 2026. Elevate Academy will open for students in August 2024 at 1873 North Walton Avenue.

To learn more about the charter school, visit the website here.