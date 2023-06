Pictures from the 2023 Rexburg pride festival - East Idaho News

Here are some moments from Pride 2023 EastIdahoNews.com caught on camera:

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED | Thousands attend gay pride festival in Rexburg

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com