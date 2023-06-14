Plane crashes near McCall playground. Pilot, passenger airlifted to Boise hospital - East Idaho News

MCCALL (Idaho Statesman) — A plane crashed near the playground of McCall Baptist Church on Monday morning, sending its pilot and a passenger to a local hospital for initial treatment before being airlifted to Boise.

It was not immediately clear what their condition was Monday afternoon, according to a news release posted to the city of McCall’s website.

The plane encountered difficulties while taking off from McCall Airport, according to the release, and was unable to maintain altitude. Employees from Sawtooth Flying Service and a smokejumper group saw the aircraft and called 911, which led to responses from the McCall fire and police departments, the release said.

The National Transportation Safety Board was en route to McCall to investigate the crash. The release identified the plane as a Cessna R182 and indicated that the pilot was “an experienced aviator.”