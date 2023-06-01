Pocatello Fire Department receives three new brush trucks - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Fire Department.

The Pocatello Fire Department is excited to roll out three new Ford F550 wildland brush trucks just ahead of wildfire season. The new trucks were made possible by a generous donation from Idaho Central Credit Union, the Assistance to Firefighter Grant, and Pocatello City Council approving the purchase of one. The total cost for the three new brush trucks was $511,695.

“We are excited to get these new brush trucks with wildfire season just around the corner. The new trucks will be a great asset to the team,” said Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn.

The new brush trucks are outfitted with a custom bed, 4-wheel drive chassis, 150 gpm Darley diesel powered pump, ability to carry 400 gallons of water, latest advancements in safety features, and the necessary equipment for crews to handle a wildland fire. These trucks were manufactured by Boise Mobile Equipment out of Boise, Idaho.

The new trucks are replacing the existing 1990 International, 1991 GMC 2500, and 1998 GMC 2500 brush trucks.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place Thursday, June 8, at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall. This event is free and open to the public. Following the ribbon-cutting event, the new brush trucks will be based at Station 1, Station 2, and Station 3.