Pocatello Regional Airport and Delta announce a second daily flight - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Delta Air Lines is launching a second nonstop flight from Pocatello Regional Airport (PIH), the city of Pocatello announced on Friday. The additional flight will go to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

The new schedule will begin on Tuesday, September 5, according to a news release from the city.

The PIH-SLC schedule will operate as follows:

Flight: DL3671

Departure: Pocatello at 7:58 a.m.

Arrival: Salt Lake City at 8:55 a.m.

Flight: DL3670

Departure: Salt Lake City at 11:30 a.m.

Arrival: Pocatello at 12:30 p.m.

Flight: DL3669

Departure: Pocatello at 1:25 p.m.

Arrival: Salt Lake City at 2:23 p.m.

Flight: DL3667

Departure: Salt Lake City at 9:00 p.m.

Arrival: Pocatello at 9:57 p.m.

Both flights will continue to be operated by Delta partner SkyWest Airlines. Additionally, the aircraft for the flights will be updated from the Mitsubishi CRJ200 to the Embraer E175. The new plane provides a total of 70 seats with First Class, Comfort+ and Main cabin seating, said officials.

Tickets go on sale starting Saturday, June 17 at www.delta.com.

The current once-daily flight schedule aboard the Mitsubishi CRJ200, operated by SkyWest, will continue until the launch of the new service.