Seniors enjoy a day jetting down the river to a delicious Dutch oven meal - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The residents of Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg are at it again enjoying the wonderful adventures eastern Idaho has to offer!

Today they are on jet boat rides as they jet up and down the Snake River to an island where there is Dutch oven chicken and potatoes hot and ready for them.

They love to see the birds, deer and all kinds of other wildlife along the river and feel the power of the water as the jet boat glides over it.

One of life’s greatest gifts is to be able to listen to the stories told by the residents. Whether it is hearing several of the residents tell stories on how they helped their parents dig ditches and canals pulling water from the Snake River or the Teton River to water their family crops or how they would help their mom cook with Dutch ovens over the fire as one of there family’s favorite things to do.

Most of all, the residents share their love for the outdoors. They love to feel the fresh air and spectacular scenery Idaho has to offer!