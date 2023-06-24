Sounds Summer Musicals brings Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Sounds Summer Musicals:

IDAHO FALLS — Sounds Summer Musicals is excited to announce its annual show, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which will be held from June 23 to June 27, with a matinee on June 24 at 1 p.m. The other shows will start at 7 p.m. All performances will take place at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls.

This year’s show promises to be a family-friendly event that will transport audiences to a magical world of enchantment and wonder. With dazzling choreography, amazing costumes and a breathtaking set, the talented cast and crew will bring this beloved story to life on stage.

Tickets for the show are limited, but they can be purchased online.Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable production that will delight audiences of all ages.

Sounds Summer Musicals is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing high-quality musical theater to the Idaho Falls community. the organization has been entertaining audiences for over 45 years. Each year, Sounds Summer Musicals produces a summer show featuring talented performers and crew members from the Idaho Falls area.

For more information, please contact Sounds Summer Musicals production assistant, Chandler Dye at (208) 970-4404.