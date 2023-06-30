'The warmest weather of 2023' is happening this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting “the warmest weather of 2023 so far” to kick off the month of July.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 80s to mid 90s through Sunday. Normal highs for early July are in the mid 70s to mid 80s, so afternoon highs this weekend will be 5 to 8 degrees above normal, according to a weather briefing from the NWS.

Specific temperatures in your community are listed in the graphic below.

Meteorologists are also anticipating isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

“Thunderstorms are expected each day … particularly in the mountains outside of the Snake Plain … with driest conditions expected on Sunday,” the NWS reports. “Thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds, small hail, and brief moderate to heavy rain, but we are not currently expecting anything severe.”

Wind gusts will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Additional information is in the graphics below.

A complete seven-day forecast and live weather cams are available here. For the latest road conditions and closures, click here.