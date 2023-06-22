Thrills and Chills FestEvil coming to Pocatello this weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – You’ve heard of Christmas in July, now there’s a spooky season in June.

The Thrills and Chills FestEvil is coming to Pocatello on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. It will feature a variety of activities, including local musicians, haunted attractions from all over the state, fire show, oddities market, magician, card readers, mediums, hay rides, makeup demos and even a hearse club from Idaho and Utah.

The main stage will have performances and presentations from six haunted attractions from the state. And one of the main attractions is special guest Santiago Cirilo. Fans know him best as Julio on the series “The Walking Dead.” But he’s also an author, a guitar builder, paranormal investigator, paralegal, martial artist, actor, and screenwriter.

This event was created by Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals, and all proceeds go to the care and training of the animals.

“(The proceeds) make it possible for us to keep our therapy visits free for hospitals and nursing facilities,” Snake River Doodles co-owner and creator Nikki Jorgenson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We provide medical alert dogs specializing in seizure alerts for a low cost. This came about due to my own seizure disorder and the (desire) to help others feel the freedom a service dog can bring.”

Jorgensen will be there with the cast of her haunted attraction, The Haunted Hill. She and her family are huge fans of haunted attractions and she’s looking forward to showing people what hers is like.

“It is so much fun to find the fun in fear — to give people an experience of escaping the normal day to day,” Jorgensen says. “Taking them on a journey of fear that leaves them smiling when it is over (is rewarding).”

What she’s most excited about is seeing “all of the amazing and unique people and items come together in one place.”

Pocatello Paranormal Research, which investigates a variety of hauntings, poltergeists, UFOs and unknown phenomenon, will also be there. Staff members are looking forward to networking with others in the paranormal field and connecting with the community.

The festival will take place Friday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained. A schedule of events is listed in the flyer below.