UPDATE: Shooting suspects arrested, facing numerous charges - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended the suspect in the Shelley shooting on Friday night, officials said in a Facebook post Saturday evening.

Deputies spotted a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description just before 11 p.m., the post said. It was heading south on Interstate 15. The Deputies checked the license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Bonneville County.

“Our deputies initiated a traffic stop,” the post said. The vehicle was pulled over at the exit near milepost 89.

During the investigation, the occupants of the car identified themselves as Franklin Crazythunder, Jose Ponsaa and Kelcei Llamas.

“It was discovered that the vehicle had been spray-painted on the lower portion to create a two-tone appearance,” police said. “Each suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Bingham County Jail.”

Deputies also found “several items of interest” and seized them from the vehicle, including a pistol that was confirmed to be stolen out of Rigby. Police believe the casings gathered at the scene of the shooting will match the pistol.

“Several “bump keys”, small amounts of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a bank card not belonging to the suspects were also discovered during the course of the investigation,” according to the post.

It would later be found that Ponsaa was a false name used by Iziah Nevarez, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported.

“We are glad to bring this incident to a close in a timely fashion. We are confident that the vehicle involved with this incident is the suspect vehicle and suspects involved in the Shelley shooting from a vehicle incident,” it said.

There is ongoing investigation by the Blackfoot/Bingham Detective Division to determine the full disposition of criminal charges for each individual.

Those likely included will be various counts of Grand Theft by Possession, Possession of Controlled Substances/Paraphernalia, Resisting and Obstructing, False Identity and Possession of a Financial Transaction Card.

Crazythunder, Nevarez and Llamas are in custody and suspected of these crimes. However, they are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

There will be no further comment to the public or media in regards to this incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHELLEY — A reported shooting led to a search for the suspect’s vehicle Friday evening, Bingham County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The call about the shooting came in at about 5:30 p.m. The shooting, the police said, was said to have come from a vehicle.

Deputies responded to the area between 1100 E. and 1150 E. on 1250 N. in Shelley. They found two 9mm shell casings near the roadway.

No injuries were reported, and there was no property damage.

An image of the suspect vehicle — a white Jeep Cherokee — was captured on a doorbell camera and posted on social media. It was this move that would lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

“The vehicle was properly identified by a comment in one of our posts that was shared,” the Sheriff’s Office posted early Saturday morning.

The post goes on to say that suspects are in custody and the vehicle recovered. It had been reported as stolen in Bonneville County.

This is an evolving story. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as wer receive it.