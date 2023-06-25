Parts of South Utah Ave. and 17th Street to be closed on Sunday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — On Sunday, 3H Construction will be temporarily closing a portion of South Utah Avenue. The closure will take place at the intersection with Broadway and span south to Houston Street, according to a news release from Kerry Hammon, spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Department of Public Works.

Traffic detours will be in place, city officials said, and motorists should expect traffic delays. Take alternate routes if you can.

“The road closure is necessary to install a water line for the new car wash located at Broadway and S. Utah Ave.,” according to the news release.

Construction crews from 3H Construction will be working throughout the day and night, Hammon said. The road should reopen the on Monday, barring unforeseen conditions.

The intersection of S. Utah Ave. and Pancheri Dr. is expected to reopen before work on the waterline begins. Crews were working there last week to install a gas line. The project was delayed a few days due to unforeseen issues, according to Hammon.

In another related project, a small section of 17th Street will be closed starting at 8 a.m. The closure from Dairy Queen to Black Bear Diner will allow construction crews to bore under 17th Street to connect water lines.

The roadway is expected reopen Sunday night, said officials.

Access to all businesses will remain open on Sunday and throughout the duration of the these projects. Officials as that motorists please reduce speeds in work areas, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews.