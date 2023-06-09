Who will speak at Lori Vallow Daybell's sentencing? - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – With Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing less than two months away, District Judge Steven Boyce has ruled on who will be allowed to provide victim impact statements – and who will not.

Daybell was found guilty on May 12 of conspiracy to commit murder and the first-degree murder of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of grand theft and conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, her husband’s former wife.

Boyce will sentence Daybell at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31 at the Fremont County Courthouse. Victims are expected to give impact statements and Daybell may be allowed to speak if she wishes.

On Thursday, Boyce released an order on the victim impact statements, ruling only immediate family members will be able to speak at the sentencing.

According to the order, an immediate family member is defined as a “parent, mother-in-law, father-in-law, husband, wife, sister, brother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, or a son or daughter.”

Boyce then ruled that those who will be allowed to speak include:

Colby Ryan – Half-brother to Tylee Ryan and adoptive brother to JJ Vallow

– Half-brother to Tylee Ryan and adoptive brother to JJ Vallow Summer Shiftlet – The designated representative of Tylee Ryan’s mother, Lori Vallow.

– The designated representative of Tylee Ryan’s mother, Lori Vallow. Kay Woodcock – JJ’s paternal grandmother and aunt, and a representative of JJ’s father, Charles Vallow.

– JJ’s paternal grandmother and aunt, and a representative of JJ’s father, Charles Vallow. Lori Vallow Daybell will also be allowed to speak if she wishes to.

Those who filed Victim’s Rights Forms but will not be allowed to speak include:

Brandon Boudreaux – Formerly married to Lori Vallow’s niece, Melanie Pawlowski, and ex-uncle-in-law to Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

– Formerly married to Lori Vallow’s niece, Melanie Pawlowski, and ex-uncle-in-law to Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Rex Conner – Lori Vallow’s uncle.

– Lori Vallow’s uncle. Vicki Hoben – Tammy Daybell’s aunt.

– Tammy Daybell’s aunt. Larry Woodcock – Husband of Kay Woodcock.

Public seating at the sentencing will be first-come, first-serve, according to a news release from the Idaho Judicial Branch. Video recording and taking photos inside the courthouse will be prohibited, according to a court order.

The court will livestream the hearing and EastIdahoNews.com will broadcast the video across our platforms.