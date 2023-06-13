You have to see this! Woman declared dead begins knocking on her casket during wake - East Idaho News

A NIGHTMARE — Picture this — you’re lying in a casket about to be buried alive. What would you do?

Bella Montoya, 76, of Ecuador found herself in this frightening situation. Montoya was admitted Friday to the hospital with a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest, according to The Associated Press. When she did not respond to resuscitation, a doctor on duty declared her dead.

The family took her to a funeral home and were holding a wake, which is a vigil held over the body of a dead person before burial, later Friday, when they started to hear strange sounds.

“There were about 20 of us there,” her son Gilberto Barbera said. “After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds. My mom was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when we approached, we could see that she was breathing heavily.”

In the video above, relatives are seen surrounding the casket as medical personnel put the woman on a stretcher and load her into an ambulance.

Ecuador’s Health Ministry said that Montoya was in intensive care Monday at the Martín Icaza Hospital in Babahoyo while the ministry investigates doctors involved in her case. A technical committee was formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the ministry said in a statement.

The woman was still in serious condition Monday. She was under intubation, and her son said doctors weren’t giving relatives much hope about her prognosis.