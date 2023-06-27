You have to see this! Bees invade parts of Times Square - East Idaho News

BUZZIN’ AROUND — Tens of thousands of bees took over parts of Times Square earlier this month and a video of the whole ordeal has made quite the buzz on social media.

In a video shared by Fox 5 New York, countless bees are seen flying around the busy streets and lining buildings. The New York Police Department had to block off parts of Times Square so a beekeeper could remove the bees.

Michal Samuni Blank, who recorded the video, said it briefly felt “like a smoke of bees, because they were everywhere, all you saw was bees.”

The insects swarmed for about 15 minutes before the beekeeper arrived and came to the rescue by scraping the bees off the buildings.

This might sound like a crazy story but it’s not the first time bees have invaded Times Square.

In 2021, there were 25,000 bees removed from the tourist hub, and in 2018, hundreds of bees were vacuumed into a container after gathering on top of a hot dog stand.

Beekeeper Andrew Cote told CBS in 2018 that bees typically swarm “because they’re overcrowded or it’s too hot, and there’s a lot of overcrowding in New York.”