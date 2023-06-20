You have to see this! Woman mistakes glue for eye drops, glues eye shut - East Idaho News

A woman in California accidentally glued her eye shut. | Courtesy Inside Edition

Warning: TikTok video below contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.

OOPS — A woman has gone viral after sharing the horrible mistake she made of setting nail glue next to a similar-sized bottle of eye drops. The result? A visit to the emergency room.

Jennifer Eversole, of Santa Rosa, California, accidentally glued her eye shut after reaching for the nail glue instead of her eye drops, according to a video shared by Inside Edition on June 16.

Unable to open her eye, Eversole called for help and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

“I shut my eye really fast,” she said. “And I don’t know if that was a good thing or a bad thing because it didn’t get on my eyeball that much. And maybe it wouldn’t have glued my eyes shut if I hadn’t shut them, but I don’t know what would have happened. It could have been worse.”

The mom of six said she was doing her daughter’s nails the night before and forgot to put the glue away.

“I have won the most idiot person award,” Eversole said in her viral TikTok. “I wasn’t paying attention and now my eye is glued shut … What an idiot.”

To remove the glue, Eversole said medical personnel “slathered” an ointment on to get the corners to start to disintegrate. She was then given numbing eye drops and they cut her eyelashes and cut her eyelid open.

Doctors told Eversole this “was definitely a first.” Eversole said she made sure to throw away all the nail glue bottles once she returned home to recover.