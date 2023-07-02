2 drowned, 1 missing in Henry's Fork near St. Anthony - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Two people drowned and a third person is missing in the Henry’s Fork north of St. Anthony.

Emergency crews rushed to the Fun Farm Bridge between St. Anthony and Ashton Sunday afternoon. Fremont County Sheriff deputies closed 2650 East to all traffic as Fremont County Search and Rescue teams scoured the river for any sign of the missing person.

Peggy Jeppesen, EastsIdahonews.com

Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com two people drowned in the water. Their names have not been released and details surrounding the incident are under investigation.

A helicopter landed in the area and was observed circling in the air for much of the afternoon. Watch video of it leaving the scene in the player above.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.