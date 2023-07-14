Applicants to be 6th District judge interviewed - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A panel of 14 – including mayors, commissioners and a district judge – spent Friday questioning nine candidates for the magistrate judge seat that will soon be vacated by the Hon. Thomas W. Clark.

Following the interviews, the panel will discuss and select the next 6th District magistrate judge. The panel’s selection is expected Friday, according to Bannock County Trial Court Administrator Kerry Hong. However, because that selection must be approved by all 6th District judges, the announcement is not expected until Monday, Hong said.

Each candidate was given five minutes to provide an opening statement outlining their career, achievements and aspirations. Then, each was asked the same set of questions before they were given another five minutes to provide a closing statement.

The panel is made up of Chubbuck, Pocatello and Preston mayors — Kevin England, Brian Blad and Dan Keller, respectively — and county commissioners from Bannock, Malad, Power and Oneida counties. District Judge Rick Carnaroli is also among the committee that will select the candidate to replace Thomas Clark, who is set to retire effective Aug. 31.

Among those in attendance to view the interview process were Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog and District Judge Javier Gabiola.

A field of 18 applicants for the position was announced by the Magistrates Commission in May. That field was cut in half through a vetting process that included public evaluation and a peer review.

Erin Tognetti, John Bulger, Ian Johnson, Jeremy Brown, Jason Chandler, Michael Morrissey, Rilie Fry, David Penrod and Joshua Wickard were the final nine candidates who underwent questioning Friday.

They were asked their thoughts on treatment and diversion courts, difficulties in dealing with domestic relations and the duty of a judge in dealing with a self-represented defendant.

Each candidate was asked what they viewed as the duties of a magistrate judge, how a judge should be influenced by current events and public opinion and in what way a judge should be involved in their community. Candidates were asked to lay out their experience in working with shared staff — the way many judges are required to do with court personnel.

Carnaroli also confirmed with each applicant that they were aware of the requirements — to remain a resident of Bannock County, willingness to travel when needed and be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We will post who was selected on Monday or as soon as the decision is made public.