Bannock County man arrested and charged for allegedly sexually molesting two young girls - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say forced sexual contact with two pre-pubescent girls has been charged with two felonies.

Sebastian David Greenfield, 32, faces two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16, court records show.

Detectives with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office were present while two girls, ages 7 and 9, were interviewed at a child advocacy center on July 11, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During the interview, the girls outlined sexual touching that occurred between them and Greenfield beginning in 2018, police reports say. One of the victims described being “sad and mad” when the contact occurred. She said there were times when Greenfield also forced her hand onto his genitals.

One of the victims told Greenfield that what he was doing hurt, to which he responded, “she would get used to it,” the affidavit says.

One of the girls told the interviewer that Greenfield threatened violence if she told anyone what happened.

At the conclusion of the interview, detectives went to Greenfield’s known residence, where they found him on the porch. The detectives asked Greenfield if he would be willing to come to the sheriff’s office for an interview.

When he said “no,” the detectives informed him that he was being arrested. Greenfield attempted to run into the residence, according to the affidavit, but the detectives were able to grab and subdue him.

He was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $100,000 bond with two no-contact orders.

Though Greenfield has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Greenfield faces a potential life sentence for each count.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson.