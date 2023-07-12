Children involved in accidental shooting; one child dead - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A child was accidentally shot by another child and died.

The incident happened at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. Idaho Falls Police officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded to a home on 12th Street for a report of a gunshot, according to a news release.

“At this time, it appears that a juvenile was handling a firearm and accidentally discharged it, striking another juvenile,” police said.

The injured child was transported by an ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center but died due to injuries.

Police only referred to each child involved as a “juvenile” and declined to clarify to EastIdahoNews.com if they were young children or teenagers or disclose the children’s genders.

“Due to the ages of those involved, no further information is expected to be released,” they said in the news release.

Officers also did not reveal information about the gun or how the children had access to a firearm.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this situation. We offer our thanks to the Chaplains of Idaho who assisted today,” according to the news release.