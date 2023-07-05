Coroner identifies 3 who drowned in Fremont County - East Idaho News

FREMONT COUNTY— The Fremont County Coroner has identified three people who drowned in the Henrys Fork of the Snake River, north of St. Anthony, over the weekend.

Coroner Brenda Dye said the following died on Sunday:

Kaede Butikofer, 23, Idaho Falls

Lyle Faulkner, 28, Blackfoot

Jasmine Flores, 28, Blackfoot

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com a group of six adults were floating the river in a raft when it went over a diversion dam.

Diversion dams have turbulence under them that act as a “sideways whirlpool,” said Humphries. People get caught in the current and go around and around making them very difficult to escape.

Three of the six managed to get to safety.

Fremont County deputies, St. Anthony Police Department, EMS and Fremont County Search and Rescue all responded along with reserve officers.