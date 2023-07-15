Crash near Kimberly results in woman's death - authorities request information - East Idaho News

KIMBERLY — A 28-year-old Twin Falls woman died today after driving into the back of a truck pulling a camping trailer.

The accident happened around noon on Saturday, Idaho State Police said in a news release. The woman was driving with three minors in the car on East 3900 North, west of State Highway 50, authorities said. They were heading west, when the car “collided with the rear of the parked pickup and trailer on the right shoulder.”

The driver, who was not wearing her seatbelt, unfortunately died on the scene of the crash. Her passengers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

There was no word on the 40-year-old Utah man who was driving the truck and camper. It is assumed he escaped injury.

“Traffic on East 3900 North was blocked for approximately five hours,” authorities said in the news release, “allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.”

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Fire, Rock Creek QRU, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke’s.

Authorities noted that the accident is still under investigation. Idaho State Police is seeking anyone who may have witnessed this crash. If you have information, contact the District 4 Office at (208)324-6000 and reference case T2300703.