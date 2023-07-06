Dog dies in fireworks-related house fire on Fourth of July, Caldwell officials say - East Idaho News

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — A house fire sparked by Fourth of July fireworks severely damaged a home, killed a pet dog and damaged numerous other possessions, Caldwell officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The fire was one of dozens that firefighters responded to during the holiday stretch. The Caldwell Fire Department said in the news release that it responded to “17 outside fires (including one near Lake Lowell), four vehicle fires and 67 EMS calls” between June 30 and July 5. Eight of the outside fires and one structure fire occurred on July 4, and the department said the majority of them were fireworks-related.

The house fire started at around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of S. 41st Avenue. Officials said that when they arrived at the scene, they found two men trying to help a woman away from the fire. None of the people at the residence were injured, but a dog died in the fire.

Caldwell Fire Department said that the home sustained “heavy damage” and that other belongings, including a motor home, shed and car, were destroyed by the fire.

Boise Fire Department spokesperson Lynsey Amundson told the Idaho Statesman in an email that the department responded to 117 calls for service on July 4 and the early hours of July 5. Of those, 25 were fires.

Amundson said it’s not yet clear how many of those were fireworks-related. Caldwell fire officials reminded people to soak used fireworks in water overnight and dispose of them away from structures to prevent fires.