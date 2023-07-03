Fall madly in love with Max, our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Max is a sweet guy looking for a furever home! He’s an eight-year-old staffordshire mix.

Max would do best in a home without other animals. He wants all your love to himself! Older kids would be best, as he just doesn’t know his own strength.

This sweet boy isn’t doing well being cooped up in a kennel every day. He really needs a family of his own!

Madly in love with Max? He and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.