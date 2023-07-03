Film actor to host karaoke party, movie marathon and live show in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — What do you get when actor Kirby Heyborne comes to town to host a karaoke party? Kirbyaoke.

The karaoke showcase is part of a weekend of events featuring Heyborne, known for his roles in “The Best Two Years,” “The Singles Ward,” “The R.M.” and other films. Heyborne is the host of BYUtv’s “Making Good,” in which he and his team travel the country offering a boost to organizations who could use a little help in their own efforts to make a positive difference.

Heyborne will be at the Romance Theater in Rexburg Friday, July 7 and Saturday July 8 for the karaoke showcase, a movie marathon, Q&A, and a live show featuring Heyborne’s music and storytelling.

Schedule of events:

Friday, July 7 (All Friday events are free admission.)

5-8 p.m. – Adaptive art show and volunteer fair

6:30 p.m. – Movie: “Sons of Provo”

8 p.m. – Kirbyaoke (karaoke showcase)

Saturday, July 8 (Tickets available here.)

10 a.m. – Movie: “The R.M.”

Noon – Movie: “The Singles Ward”

2:30 – Q&A with Heyborne

3 p.m. – Movie: “The Best Two Years”

7 p.m. – Live Show

The events coincide with the Art Stroll, which Rexburg Arts hosts on the first Friday of every month. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Romance lobby will feature an adaptive art show and a volunteer fair where the public can connect with local organizations that rely on volunteers.

“Sons of Provo” will be shown for free Friday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Romance Theater. The movie stars Heyborne, Will Swenson and Danny Tarasevich as members of a Provo, Utah-based boy band called Everclean. The 2004 mockumentary-style film follows the group through the ups and downs of trying to make a name for themselves in the music business.

Then at 8 p.m., Heyborne will host “Kirbyaoke,” a karaoke showcase featuring performers from the area. The show will feature Ian Hart and William Talbot of Idaho Falls, Emrie Miller of Ammon, Brady Stuart of Rigby, Nicole Riding Stoker of Sugar City and Rexburg residents Charlie Miller, Aidyn Kunz, Haley Clipp, Cassidy Clipp and Baylee Reed. Audience members who want to participate can also sign up for a chance to be called up to perform.

Tickets for Saturday events are $5 for individual movies, $10 for the Q&A and “The Best Two Years,” $15 for all three movies and the Q&A, or $30 for the Concert Pass, which covers all of Saturday’s events. Tickets for individual shows will be available at the door.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.