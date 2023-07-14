 Heat advisory: Eastern Idaho could see the first triple-digit temperatures of 2023 this weekend - East Idaho News
Not Cool

Heat advisory: Eastern Idaho could see the first triple-digit temperatures of 2023 this weekend

  Published at  | Updated at
Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

AdobeStock 68644233
Stock image

POCATELLO — A heat advisory has been issued for the weekend after temperatures could reach up to 102 degrees. It would be the first triple-digit temperatures this year in eastern Idaho.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the heat advisory on Friday. It will be in effect all day on Sunday.

RELATED | The first 100 degree day of the year could be this weekend

Temperatures are expected to be up to 102 degrees in certain areas in eastern Idaho, with overnight lows in the mid-60s to low 70s, according to the heat advisory.

According to a graphic on Facebook from NWS, Sunday is predicted to be 98 degrees in Idaho Falls, 99 degrees in Blackfoot and 102 degrees in Pocatello.

359791069 651957173631584 8738032875755679450 n
NWS Pocatello

The heat advisory affects areas including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

Hot temperatures could potentially lead to heat-related illnesses.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the heat advisory from NWS said.

Screen Shot 2023 07 14 at 11.57.01 AM
The areas in orange show where the heat advisory is. | NWS Pocatello

Temperatures climb elsewhere in the West

hot temperatures for sunday, july 16, 2023
(CNN) — An already dangerous weekslong heat wave will only worsen this weekend as a heat dome intensifies and reaches peak strength over parts of the Western United States.

The heat dome is so formidable the National Weather Service in Phoenix called it “one of the strongest high pressure systems this region has ever seen.” Around 100 heat records could fall today through the weekend as it intensifies, piling onto the more than 1,000 high temperature records broken in the US since June.

More than 90 million people are under heat alerts after the heat dome expanded into places like California, which is now experiencing its first extreme heat wave of the year.

It has already been dangerously hot for weeks in Texas, Florida and Arizona, where Phoenix is in the middle of a likely record-breaking streak of consecutive 110-degree days, forcing many businesses and parks to close or readjust their hours. The low temperature in Phoenix might not drop below 90 degrees for eight consecutive days, another record.

The heat will be so intense, forecasters suggested residents of Las Vegas avoid the outdoors between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the city forecast to challenge its all-time high temperature of 117 degrees on Sunday. It won’t get much cooler at night, with low temperatures nearing 90 degrees – a particularly dangerous side effect of the climate crisis.

Even the hottest place on Earth, California’s Death Valley, could reach rare highs, with 130 degrees possible Sunday, forecasters at the National Weather Service told CNN. It has only happened a handful of times, one of which is the all-time global record high temperature of 134 degrees.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION