Heat advisory: Eastern Idaho could see the first triple-digit temperatures of 2023 this weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A heat advisory has been issued for the weekend after temperatures could reach up to 102 degrees. It would be the first triple-digit temperatures this year in eastern Idaho.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the heat advisory on Friday. It will be in effect all day on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be up to 102 degrees in certain areas in eastern Idaho, with overnight lows in the mid-60s to low 70s, according to the heat advisory.

According to a graphic on Facebook from NWS, Sunday is predicted to be 98 degrees in Idaho Falls, 99 degrees in Blackfoot and 102 degrees in Pocatello.

NWS Pocatello

The heat advisory affects areas including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

Hot temperatures could potentially lead to heat-related illnesses.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the heat advisory from NWS said.

The areas in orange show where the heat advisory is. | NWS Pocatello