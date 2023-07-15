Idaho Commission on the Arts announces 2024 annual grants to 85 schools, organizations - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its 2024 annual grants totaling $726,000 to 85 organizations across the state.

Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds, according to a press release from Idaho Commission on the Arts.

Some examples of where the funding will go are The Cabin in Boise, which was awarded $5,705; the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls, which was awarded $11,273, and the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ organization in Weiser, which was awarded $5,563.

The complete list of 2024 annual grants can be found at the Arts Idaho website.

“Arts organizations are catalysts for economic prosperity in Idaho cities and towns,” Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said. “Arts production in Idaho accounts for $2.1 billion and 2.3% of our state economy and supports 20,257 jobs, 4,063 of them directly. Arts are good business, and we thank Gov. (Brad) Little and the Idaho Legislature for recognizing the value of Idaho’s artistic traditions.”

According to the press release, the goal of these grants is to ensure Idahoans of all ages have access to Idaho’s cultural legacy and for students to have access to creative learning.

According to the press release, Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite education and the arts. They support teaching and learning opportunities for pre-K through grade 12. Entry Track grants and Public Programs in the Arts grants provide ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations.