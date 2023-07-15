Idaho Falls man given prison time after police found him passed out in car with meth - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — An Idaho Falls man will be spending time behind bars after being sentenced for possessing methamphetamine.

Stephen Carston Wells, 27, was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine by Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.

Wells pleaded guilty to the charge on April 24, 2023.

According to court records, on August 18, 2022, Idaho Falls Police responded to a welfare check in Idaho Falls and found Wells passed out in his vehicle.

Wells told officers that he had “a little bit of weed,” in his vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found 459 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of cocaine, 7.7 grams of marijuana, 13.9 grams of THC oil, a loaded .45 caliber pistol, a loaded AR‑15 rifle and additional loaded AR-15 magazines.

Winmill also ordered Wells to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.