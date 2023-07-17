Idaho Falls man rescued after injuring himself on Wyoming hike - East Idaho News

WILSON, Wyoming — An Idaho Falls man was rescued after injuring himself while hiking in the Teton Range Sunday afternoon.

The 70-year-old was hiking with someone on the Mount Glory boot pack around 2 p.m. when he hurt his knee and could not continue, according to Teton County Search and Rescue.

“The man was hiking with a companion, and both were fit and had experience in the backcountry. However, hot temperatures on the south-facing slope, little shade, and the steep, loose trail made for challenging conditions,” TCSAR said in a Facebook post.

Search and rescue volunteers hiked the trail with water, energency drinks and a wheeler litter – a rescue tool that includes a litter mounted onto a fat bike tire with disc brakes.

Recusers found the man about an hour after the 911 call and he was transported down the mountain in the wheeled litter.

“Due to the steep trail, the team used a rope belay while other volunteers wheeled and carried the litter down to the parking lot at Hwy. 22,” TCSAR said.

The man declined an ambulance ride and went with his companion in their vehicle for further medical care.

The effort involved 20 volunteers and took four hours to complete.