Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival is just around the corner - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from RiverWest Dental:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival is a free event created by RiverWest Dental, in partnership with the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. In a fun and vibrant celebration of art and community, the festival invites everyone to come and admire the stunning chalk art creations. The event is perfect for artists of all ages and skill levels who want to showcase their creativity and connect with the community.

This year, the chalk festival is supporting three featured artists. They will create incredibly skilled and vibrant chalk art pieces, such as 3D optical illusions and life-like creations of animals or pop culture characters. The three featured artist are well-known in the chalk community; they are Brittany Shepler, Lisa Wyatt and last year’s winner Nicole Klienman.

Brittany has often been described as “a chemical engineer who chalks on the weekends”. While drawing animals brings her the most joy, she often pushes herself to try new subjects and techniques. Check out her Instagram @bretagne.mae.

“Golden Dog” by Brittany Shepler | Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival

Lisa is an artist from Utah and uses her art to raise money and awareness for child trafficking prevention. Lisa chalks with her children and creates mesmerizing art pieces that trick the eye into thinking the art is actually alive. Her youtube channel is @lisawchalkdoll.

Nicole has been chalking since she was 12 years old. She has been featured at chalk festivals around the nation, including EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts, Chalktoberfest in Georgia, Uptown Chalk the Block in Pennsylvania and many local festivals in Utah as well. Nicole is currently going to school at Brigham Young University for animation. Her ambition is to spread joy through the arts. Her amazing art pieces can be seen at @thechalkprincess.

In support of the festival are 50 other local artists and participants. They will color the sidewalk surrounding South Capital Park and The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. The artists will be competing for cash prizes, with the first place winner receiving $1,000.