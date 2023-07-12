 Interviews for next 6th District magistrate judge to be open to public - East Idaho News
Local

Interviews for next 6th District magistrate judge to be open to public

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Erin Tognetti, Stephen Herzog and JaNiece Price
Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Erin Tognetti, left, is one of nine applicants who will interview for a soon-to-be-open magistrate judge seat in Bannock County. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — The 6th Judicial District Magistrate Commission will interview nine prospective candidates for a judge seat that will be vacant beginning Sept. 1 — and those interviews will be open to the public.

The nine candidates were selected from a field of 18 applicants, which included current prosecuting attorneys, private attorneys, public defenders and municipal council attorneys.

RELATED | Here are the 17 candidates being considered for magistrate judge opening

According to a news release from the Bannock County Court, interviews will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Each candidate will undergo what is expected to be a 30-minute interview — with a one-hour lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. — with the final interview to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The interviews will be conducted in room 301 at the Bannock County Courthouse. The schedule is as follows:

  • 8:30 a.m.: Erin Tognetti, Bannock County Deputy prosecutor
  • 9 a.m.: John Bulger, private attorney, Hearn Law PLC
  • 9:30 a.m.: Ian Johnson, Pocatello Deputy city attorney
  • 10 a.m.: Jeremy Brown, Bannock County deputy public defender
  • 10:30 a.m.: Jason Chandler, Deputy Attorney General, Pocatello office
  • 11 a.m.: Michael Morrissey, Power/Oneida Joint Office public defender
  • 11:30 a.m.: Rilie Fry, Bannock County senior public defender
  • 1 p.m.: David Penrod, private attorney, Penrod Swenson PLLC
  • 1:30 p.m.: Joshua Wickard, Ada County deputy public defender

Questions regarding the interviews can be sent to Bannock County Trial Court Administrator Kerry Hong at Kerryh@BannockCounty.gov.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION