Interviews for next 6th District magistrate judge to be open to public - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The 6th Judicial District Magistrate Commission will interview nine prospective candidates for a judge seat that will be vacant beginning Sept. 1 — and those interviews will be open to the public.

The nine candidates were selected from a field of 18 applicants, which included current prosecuting attorneys, private attorneys, public defenders and municipal council attorneys.

According to a news release from the Bannock County Court, interviews will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Each candidate will undergo what is expected to be a 30-minute interview — with a one-hour lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. — with the final interview to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The interviews will be conducted in room 301 at the Bannock County Courthouse. The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m.: Erin Tognetti, Bannock County Deputy prosecutor

9 a.m.: John Bulger, private attorney, Hearn Law PLC

9:30 a.m.: Ian Johnson, Pocatello Deputy city attorney

10 a.m.: Jeremy Brown, Bannock County deputy public defender

10:30 a.m.: Jason Chandler, Deputy Attorney General, Pocatello office

11 a.m.: Michael Morrissey, Power/Oneida Joint Office public defender

11:30 a.m.: Rilie Fry, Bannock County senior public defender

1 p.m.: David Penrod, private attorney, Penrod Swenson PLLC

1:30 p.m.: Joshua Wickard, Ada County deputy public defender

Questions regarding the interviews can be sent to Bannock County Trial Court Administrator Kerry Hong at Kerryh@BannockCounty.gov.