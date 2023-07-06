Local man reported missing since June, call 911 if you see him - East Idaho News

ARCO — A local sheriff’s office is looking for a man that has been missing since June.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 40-year-old Devin Drew Coon from Arco. He was last seen by family in Arco on June 10.

Coon is 6’3 and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is possibly driving a blue 2004 Chevy pickup with Idaho license plate #21JWD.

“We’re asking if anyone sees him, to call 911 so a law enforcement officer can make contact with Mr. Coon and make sure he is OK,” said Chief Deputy Hannah Chatham, with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

Chatham had said that as far as they know, he has not reached out to his family.