Man arrested after reportedly shooting at car - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 28-year-old man is behind bars after police say he shot a gun at a parked car.

Alan Soto Palafox was charged with multiple counts of felony malicious injury to property.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on the 8000 South block of 1st East around 1:24 p.m. Wednesday after a caller reported someone had shot at their vehicle.

The caller said they heard several gun shots and then saw a vehicle leave the area toward Bingham County. They then went to check the car, and saw that it had been damaged by gunfire.

Shortly after, Bingham County deputies found the suspect’s car, and arrested Palafox, who was the passenger in the vehicle. It is not clear who was driving.

During a search of the car, deputies found two handguns.

Palafox reportedly admitted to the shooting, and through investigation, deputies now believe that the shooting was due to a “dispute between the parties,” according to the news release.

Palafox was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where the charges are pending.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing. EastIdahoNews.com will update when more information is available.