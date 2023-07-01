Man arrested for stalking after ramming deputies' cars in Cabela's parking lot - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Oregon man is in custody after allegedly stalking a woman and ramming Bonneville County deputies’ cars on Friday night.

Deputies from the Ammon division were called to the Cabela’s parking lot on South 25th East at about 9:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesperson. A suspicious male in a vehicle had been reported following a female.

“As deputies arrived they attempted to stop the suspect vehicle,” Lovell stated. However, the suspect continued trying to follow the victim, who was trying to drive away.

Police say the man ignored their commands to stop, and instead drove around a patrol car that pulled in between his car and the car he was following. The suspect then went “speeding up through the parking lot to try and catch the female,” according to Lovell.

“Deputies had to place their vehicles around the suspect,” Lovell said. The suspect allegedly rammed at least three patrol cars trying to continue his pursuit of the victim.

Courtesy Erica Eaton

Ultimately, the suspect stopped; deputies removed him from his vehicle and took him into custody. The man was identified as 38-year-old Ryan Barstad of Oregon.

“Deputies located almost 25 grams of Marijuana inside of his vehicle,” Lovell added. “Barstad told deputies he was following the female because he thought she was in the Army.”

The victim told deputies she thought Barstad had been following her for 20 minutes. She had been driving in circles around the Cabela’s parking lot, she said, while calling her friend. It was the friend who contacted dispatch.

Police say the victim and Barstad didn’t appear to know each other prior to this incident.

Barstad was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on felony charges: first-degree stalking, battery on certain personnel and possession of marijuana.

Although Barstad has been charged with these crimes, it doesn’t necessarily mean he committed them. He is innocent until proven guilty.