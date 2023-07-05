Man reported missing in Fremont County, was last seen on the Fourth of July - East Idaho News

FREMONT COUNTY — Deputies from a local sheriff’s office are looking for a man that went missing on the Fourth of July.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on Facebook asking for help if people have seen 35-year-old Gregory Cyronek. He is from Idaho Falls and additionally has a secondary residence in Pinehaven.

Cyronek was last seen in the North Pinehaven and Harriman State Park area Tuesday evening.

He is 5’10 and approximately 240 pounds. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

He has short black hair and a short black and grey beard.

If you saw Cyronek the night of July 4th or have seen him since then, you are asked to contact Fremont County dispatch at (208) 624-4482.