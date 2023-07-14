New downtown mural celebrates Idaho Falls' pets - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Pets of Downtown mural project is underway in Idaho Falls. The project kicked off in June and gives pet parents the opportunity to celebrate and memorialize their furry friends by having its portrait painted into the mural by local artist Marina Zavalova.

The public is invited to attend an official ribbon cutting for the mural on Thursday, July 20, at 4 p.m. with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Portrait space is limited, according to a news release from Idaho Falls Downtown Development. A $250 donation secures your pet’s spot for a three-year term. $50 of each portrait fee is donated to the Snake River Animal Shelter. All other funds will be used to maintain the mural and support the artist.

“This collaboration is an incredible way to invest in our historic downtown, honor the pets that have added so much to our lives and highlight the rescued critters throughout our community. We are honored that such an incredible artist will be providing the artwork in this unique opportunity to support our community’s no-kill, nonprofit animal rescue,” Michelle Ziel-Dingman, Executive Director of Snake River Animal Shelter, said in the news release.

The mural was inspired by a mural in Del Ray, Virginia, titled Dogs of Del Ray, but all pets are welcome in the Idaho Falls version. Rescue pets will receive special recognition, organizers said; they will have a heart painted in the corner of their portrait.

Dogs of Del Ray, Virginia | Image Courtesy of The Zebra

The title of the mural has already been painted along the top by Jesse Mendoza at Dynamic Painting LLC. It is located on the north wall of BlackRock Fine Wine and Craft Beer, in the alley off Park Avenue in downtown Idaho Falls.

It is, the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation said, a “professional, moving and a beautiful tribute to the animals in our life.”