RIGBY — No one was injured in a two-vehicle collision north of Rigby Monday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 5:15 p.m. near 4087 East on the Menan-Lorenzo Highway. One vehicle rear-ended another vehicle.

It’s not clear what caused it, but Fullmer says the crash was minor.

There aren’t any significant traffic delays associated with it.