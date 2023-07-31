One man dead and one man arrested after crash in Lemhi County - East Idaho News

LEMHI COUNTY — One man is dead and another has been arrested after a crash over the weekend.

On Saturday before 9:50 p.m., the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Panther Creek Road in the community of Shoup.

It was reported that four people were involved and one man was critically injured, according to a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene, and the injured victim, a 22-year-old man from Twin Falls, was found dead. His name has not been released yet.

None of the other occupants in the vehicle had notable injuries, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle, Garret Duncan, 21, of Jerome, was arrested and booked into the Lehmi County jail. He is facing a felony vehicular manslaughter charge.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police.

Salmon EMTs, Air Methods, Salmon Search and Rescue and the Gibbonsville QRUs responded to the scene.