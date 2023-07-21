Pocatello woman gets probation for possession of fentanyl - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman police found in possession of fentanyl following a high-speed chase has been ordered to serve probation.

Alme Otto, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance as part of a plea deal reached with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, two felony charges for possession of a stolen bank card, a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia and two enhancements were dismissed.

At a hearing Monday, District Judge Robert Naftz suspended a prison sentence of three to six years. Instead, he ordered Otto to serve four years of felony probation, according to court records.

Otto was the passenger during a high-speed chase that ended with the driver, 27-year-old Cade Jarvis Miller crashing the stolen Subaru Tribeca he was driving. After the crash, both Otto and Miller attempted to run from police but were caught.

Officers searched the stolen Subaru and found a drug kit with the name “Ottobot” written inside of it. The kit contained drug paraphernalia and two stolen credit cards.

Miller was sentenced to two and a half to five years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to four felony charges.

In addition to probation, Otto has been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $1,126.25 in fees and fines. Naftz also granted Otto’s probation officer a 120-day discretionary jail sentence.