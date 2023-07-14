Thousands celebrate at Melaleuca's annual family picnic - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — More than 4,000 employees and their families gathered in front of Melaleuca Global Headquarters Thursday evening for the company’s annual picnic.

It was a carnival-style affair — complete with helicopter tours, dozens of bounce houses, rock climbing walls, mechanical bulls, horses, games and other attractions for all ages. Melaleuca holds the massive picnic every year to express appreciation to its workforce and celebrate the company’s growth.

Frank VanderSloot started the tradition during the company’s earliest days when he gathered seven original employees with their families for a picnic at the park.

Melaleuca CEO Jerry Felton, President Cole Clinger, and VP of Human Resources Jamie Reynolds announce one of the top prizes.| Courtesy Melaleuca

Melaleuca’s current CEO, Jerry Felton, expressed his gratitude as he addressed the crowd and emphasized the importance of the picnic.

“We’re a family at Melaleuca,” Felton said. “We celebrate and have fun. And we want to express appreciation for our exceptional Team Members and their families.”

One of 100 winners, Marketing Brand Manager Alicia Connolly poses with her raffle prize – a GE air fryer. Courtesy Melaleuca

As in years past, one of the highlights of the evening was the prize drawing. More than 100 items were awarded, including vacation packages, electronics, home furnishings, kitchen appliances and sports equipment. Each team member had their name put into the drawing one time for each year they have worked at Melaleuca.

A child tests her climbing skills on an inflatable obstacle course. | Courtesy Melaleuca

The picnic featured an enormous barbecue. Those in attendance were treated to more than a dozen smoked pigs, beef sandwiches, hot dogs and salads. The pig carving stations were led by Melaleuca executives, a Melaleuca tradition.

There was also unlimited cotton candy, snow cones, drinks and popcorn.

“This event is a chance for the Melaleuca team to come together as a family and celebrate our hard work,” said Kody Christensen, a machine operator. “Melaleuca’s team mentality makes this company one of the best in America to work for.”

“We’ve had cooks become analysts, forklift drivers develop into scientists and team members from the call centers rise to become vice presidents,” said Melaleuca President Cole Clinger. “Their stories are not the exception. Melaleuca actively trains and develops team members and then promotes them to different positions based on their talent and potential.”

The company has long been recognized for its exceptional work culture and generous benefits package. The Wellness Company offers one of the most attractive benefits packages in the region, including health, dental and vision insurance. Employees also enjoy a robust 401(k) program, paid vacation time and access to on-site amenities such as the Leaf & Drop Café and a fitness center.

If you want to become a Melaleuca employee, they are currently hiring. You can see job openings here.