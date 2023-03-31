Forbes names Melaleuca one of America’s best employers for fourth year in a row - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca: The Wellness Company has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the top employers in America for the fourth year in a row.

Forbes ranked Melaleuca on its 2023 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers after recognizing the company in 2022 and 2021. The business publication also named Melaleuca as part of America’s Best Employers by State in 2020 and 2021, and it recognized Melaleuca in the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women in 2022.

“At Melaleuca, we are committed to fulfilling our mission of enhancing lives and providing a positive, welcoming environment for all our team members,” said Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot. “This is a tribute to the exceptional team of people who work here, and I’m proud of their tremendous accomplishments. They are the ones who’ve built this company and made it such a great success.”

Founded in September 1985, Melaleuca has grown into one of America’s largest online retailers, providing over 450 wellness products in the categories of nutrition, personal care, home cleaning and cosmetics. Melaleuca generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue and has over 2 million households that shop with the company each month, according to a news release.

The Forbes ranking recognizes 500 companies out of more than 200,000 mid-sized companies across the nation. Other Idaho businesses on the list include Scentsy, Boise Cascade and Jacksons Food Stores.

The annual Forbes lists rely on data from Statista, an independent research firm, which anonymously interviewed 45,000 U.S.-based employees at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Their extensive survey contained questions covering a number of factors including job satisfaction, work-life balance, compensation, advancement opportunities, company reputation, and their willingness to recommend their employer to others.

Once the results were calculated, Forbes ranked the top 500 mid-size and the top large companies.

Melaleuca employs roughly 2,000 team members in the U.S., with most of them living in eastern Idaho, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Kansas City, Missouri.